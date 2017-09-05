Self-driving cars, 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk driven, Electric car sales: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Magna’s new self-driving system is easy for automakers to integrate into their designs

Magna, a major automotive supplier that develops parts and systems for automotive manufacturers, has unveiled a system that carmakers can use to make any car self-driving capable. Called MAX4, Magna intends to work with various manufacturers to integrate it into the next generation of vehicles.

Volkswagen faces new round of Dieselgate lawsuits

Courts in Europe have so far spared Volkswagen from steep compensation payments to owners of vehicles implicated in the automaker's diesel emissions scandal, unlike in the United States. The carmaker is far from out of the proverbial woods, however, as a new wave of lawsuits will soon be filed, according to German consumer advocate myRight.

Car2Go car-share planning for a self-driving future

On a warm May day nearly a decade ago, Christian Geiss had just a few minutes to convince his boss—the notoriously hard-to-please Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche—to get into the car rental business.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk first drive: the most expensive, violent Hellcat yet

Approach the 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and few external cues give away that this isn’t a normal Grand Cherokee SRT. The front fog lights are missing to allow more air to feed air-to-oil intercoolers, the quad-tipped exhaust features a shiny black chrome finish, Trackhawk specific wheels fill the wheel wells, and two Supercharged badges on the doors along with one Trackhawk badge on the tailgate give away what this really is.

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan spy shots

Mercedes-Benz is working on the next generation of its compact range, with a redesigned A-Class hatchback the first model due.

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet revealed

Large, luxurious coupes and convertibles aren’t big sellers, though the vehicles often play the important role of brand halos, or “dream cars” as Mercedes-Benz refers to them. The latest from the Three-Pointed Star are the 2018 S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet.

Image from 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric-car ad by Ourisman Chevrolet, Rockville, Maryland Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports Plug-in electric car sales for Aug: Bolt EV leads Prime, Volt lower

The Chevrolet Bolt EV continued a steady sales rise last month as it solidified its position among the top three plug-in electric cars for which monthly U.S. sales are reported.

Dethleffs solar-assisted electric motorhome concept unveiled

The notion electric cars will become a standard transportation option is slowly being accepted across multiple industries.

Mercedes plant to make batteries, electric motors after 113 years of engines

The first vehicle in history considered to be an automobile was the Benz Motorwagen of 1885.