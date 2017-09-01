Self-driving cars, 2018 Ram 1500, Dieselgate updates: What’s New @ The Car Connection

New study of self-driving cars puts Google at the back of the pack

Every few months, we learn a bit more about the state of self-driving cars and who's winning the race to bring them to market. Depending on the criteria being used, the rankings can shift pretty dramatically, as we can see in a new report from Germany's Cologne Institute for Economic Research.

Nissan makes passengers invisible with new rearview mirror

When the 2018 Nissan Armada hits dealerships this fall, it will come with an LCD screen-equipped “Intelligent Rear View Mirror” connected to a camera that’s designed to improve the driver’s field of view.

2018 Ram 1500 Review

Ram has been doing big-rig style on its pickups for a quarter of a century now, but the 2018 Ram 1500 doesn’t have time to stop and blow out the candles. This impressive line of full-size trucks offers a commendable blend of utility and comfort with eye-catching style.

Riding in prototype of fully autonomous Nissan Leaf electric car, March 2017 [video: Fully Charged] Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority US House putting self-driving cars on road to wider testing, availability

The U.S. House will likely approve a bill next week that would make available more self-driving cars for testing and sales, as well as standardize state rules for easier interstate travel.

Mercedes-AMG teases sinister Project One hypercar before Frankfurt debut

Mercedes-AMG has shown us the engine and suspension of its Project One hypercar, and now we get the first teaser shot of the body. Holy Pete, this thing is going to look evil!

Travis Pastrana thought NASCAR was boring, learned it's intricate

Travis Pastrana has been pretty damn good at nearly everything he tries. He's best known for being a pioneer of freestyle motocross and winning motorsports events on two wheels, but he's also quite skilled on four wheels. He has four Rally America championships to his name, the record time for a run up Mount Washington, a Global Rallycross win, and a few top-ten finishes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. It's that last bit that might surprise some people.

Consumer Reports tests 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI diesel in 'cheat mode,' October 2015 [video frame] Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports CA should use VW mitigation funds for cleaner diesel trucks to cut NOx: diesel lobbying group

California is set to receive a lump sum of funds from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust following its diesel emission scandal.

Green car concepts, production models at Frankfurt auto show

Although a handful of automakers have opted to skip the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, there are still plenty of new green concept cars and production models confirmed to make their debut.

What happens to plug-in hybrids over time? Take our Twitter poll

Last week, for the first time, we reminded regular readers about our regular Twitter poll in an article announcing the question of the week.