Ford recalls, Dodge Viper, Smart Vision EQ Fortwo: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Ford recalls 143,000 vehicles in U.S., including F-150, Mustang, Explorer, Focus, Taurus

This morning, Ford Motor Company issued four recalls affecting more than 143,000 late-model Ford vehicles, including the Mustang, Explorer, Focus, Taurus, and F-Series pickups.

Great news: Denmark is cutting the tax rate on new cars to 100 percent

Maybe you've just graduated from college and you're looking for a Scandinavian adventure. Maybe you're having a mid-life crisis and you want to shake things up a bit. In either case, you might've asked yourself: should I move to Denmark?

The HOT CARS Act could make rear seat child alert monitors mandatory—if it passes

Since 1998, more than 700 children have died from heatstroke as a result of being left in a hot car. According to publicly available data, over half of these deaths are the result of the driver simply forgetting about their passenger. To combat this ongoing epidemic, there are bills under consideration by both the House and Senate that would require automakers to include an audible reminder for drivers to check the rear seat for passengers.

Final Dodge Viper ever built at Connor Avenue Assembly Plant Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority With production over, take a look back at the Dodge Viper’s highs and lows

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles this month built its final Dodge Viper, and despite the ramblings of CEO Sergio Marchionne about a possible successor, it looks like the 2017 model year will be the nameplate’s last.

Rare Ferrari Daytona 'Alloy' is a one-off Italian masterpiece, and it's for sale

When the phrase "one off" is applied to a Ferrari, enthusiasts' ears collectively perk up.

Hot Volkswagen Tiguan is likely an Audi RS Q3 test mule

Over the past week, a Volkswagen Tiguan has been seen hurtling around the Nürburgring.

Smart Vision EQ ForTwo concept, 2017 Frankfurt auto show Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports The Smart Vision EQ Fortwo is a self-driving electric matchmaker

The Smart Vision EQ Fortwo wants to be a self-driving electric matchmaker.

2018 BMW i3 electric car range adds sportier i3s version

While the 2018 BMW i3 will formally debut next week at the Frankfurt auto show, the company has released details ahead of time on the updates to the lineup of its compact electric car.

Cadillac XT5 crossover gets mild-hybrid system in China

Cadillac revealed its latest addition to the XT5 crossover range in China at the Chengdu auto show—and it has fuel efficiency in mind.