Volkswagen CC, Passat, Passat Wagon recalled for stalling risk: 281,000 vehicles affected

Volkswagen is recalling a decade's worth of CC, Passat, and Passat Wagon models to fix a problem with their fuel pumps. Nearly 281,000 cars made between model years 2006 and 2016 will need to be taken in for repairs.

The faulty fuel pump was manufactured in Germany by Kendrion Kuhnke Automotive. According to documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

"Under specific operating conditions, an interruption in the electrical power supply to the fuel pump control module can result in fuel pump failure and lead to a loss of vehicle motive power while driving (vehicle stall). This condition can also cause the fuel pump to run continuously, resulting in a drained vehicle battery and/or a no-start condition."

The problem was first noticed by authorities in China. Because Volkswagen built "substantially similar" vehicles for the U.S. market, the automaker has expanded the recall to America.

The recall affects a total of 280,915 vehicles registered in the U.S., including:

2009-2016 Volkswagen CC

2006-2010 Volkswagen Passat

2006-2010 Volkswagen Passat Wagon

Unfortunately, repair parts for those vehicles aren't available yet, and they likely won't be for several more months. Volkswagen plans to mail preliminary recall notices to owners on October 13, 2017, informing them of the recall. The company will send out a second notices when replacement parts become available.

At that time, owners will be able to take their vehicles to Volkswagen dealerships for service. Dealers will replace the fuel pump control module at no charge.

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to call Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298 and ask about recall #20AE. If you prefer, you can also call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and inquire about safety campaign #17V509000.