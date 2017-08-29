Waymo self-driving car, Fiat VW partnership, Bentley Continental spy shots: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Waymo uses its own fake city to push the limits of self-driving car technology

Waymo, the self-driving car technology company that spun off from Google, developed its own artificial city for its fleet of test vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler and Volkswagen may partner after all--on an SUV

Everyone knows that Fiat Chrysler's CEO, Sergio Marchionne, has the urge to merge--or maybe even sell off one of FCA's best-performing brands.

Would the U.S. really let Fiat Chrysler sell Jeep to Great Wall?

A week ago, we learned that Chinese automaker Great Wall is very, very interested in purchasing Jeep from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. If Great Wall were to make a formal offer, there are perfectly good reasons that FCA might accept it (e.g. moolah) or reject it (e.g. more moolah from another company, image problems).

2017 Jaguar F-Type SVR Convertible Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority 2017 Jaguar F-Type SVR Convertible first drive review: more growl than bite

Just yesterday I took delivery of a 2017 Jaguar F-Type SVR Convertible, and today I'm going to drive it for one 20-minute session on Autobahn's 1.5-mile North Track. Thing is, I'm not sure I can handle this thing.

2018 Bentley Continental GT spy shots and video

Bentley’s Continental GT is now one of the oldest models in production, with the original coupe having first appeared on the scene as far back as the 2003 Geneva auto show.

2018 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar get carbon fiber aero upgrades

Volvo is in the process of transforming its in-house tuner Polestar into a standalone brand for high-performance electrified cars.

2018 BMW i3 and i3s Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports 2018 BMW i3 electric car range adds sportier i3s version

While the 2018 BMW i3 will formally debut next week at the Frankfurt auto show, the company has released details ahead of time on the updates to the lineup of its compact electric car.

Tesla wins Michigan court fight to get e-mails by lobbyist, lawmaker

As a Tesla lawsuit over the state of Michigan's dealership franchise law grinds on, the Silicon Valley automaker scored a recent legal victory.

Used diesel demand drops in Germany over fear of software upgrades

Diesel-powered cars, long a staple on European roads, are starting to lose favor as millions of dollars of inventory begins to pile up in used diesel models.