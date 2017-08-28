Would the U.S. really let Fiat Chrysler sell Jeep to Great Wall?

A week ago, we learned that Chinese automaker Great Wall is very, very interested in purchasing Jeep from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. If Great Wall were to make a formal offer, there are perfectly good reasons that FCA might accept it (e.g. moolah) or reject it (e.g. more moolah from another company, image problems).

But there's another issue to consider here, something that could make the question of whether FCA might ditch its best-performing brand totally irrelevant: would the U.S. government even allow FCA to sell Jeep to Great Wall in the first place?

It's a complicated question with plenty of issues to weigh--issues that could have a serious impact on any potential sales proposal.

What's the U.S. government's interest in controlling mergers and acquisitions?

Among many other responsibilities, the federal government is tasked with keeping American citizens safe. Any business deal that might pose a threat to national security requires scrutiny from federal agencies.

Obviously, sales of military items and technology are the most closely reviewed, since they pose the most immediate risk to the safety of Americans here and abroad. However, other items are just as important to the stability of daily life.

Consider, for example, the Department of Homeland Security, which has identified a number of manufacturing sectors that are "crucial to the economic prosperity and continuity of the United States." On that list are sectors that produce transportation equipment like cars, delivery trucks, and ships, as well as those that manufacture engines and metal.

Without a steady supply of such products, companies would have a harder time doing business, many would shutter, and the U.S economy would falter. The U.S. prioritizes a degree of independence in the manufacturing sector to ensure that those sorts of things don't happen.

And it's worth noting that the DHS is just one of several agencies that have a say in determining whether a deal between a U.S. company and a foreign entity pose a threat to national security.

What can the government do in cases where problems are identified?

When it comes to national security and foreign investment, the laws are written pretty broadly to give federal agencies and the U.S. president latitude to respond as they see fit. Any number of agencies can ask to review the details of a deal and the potential impacts it might have on security, the economy, and other areas.

If any problems are spotted, officials can block the deal outright, or they might propose changes to ensure that existing standards are met. There are also provisions that allow agencies like the Committee on Foreign Investment to undo a deal after it's been signed.

Would those interests and rights apply here?

The short answer is: absolutely.

You might not think of Jeep as essential to national security or the U.S. economy--and in fairness, even if Jeep shifted to China, there would still be plenty of vehicles for Americans to buy.

However, an automaker is far more than the cars in a given showroom. Car companies develop loads of intellectual property--property that could cause serious problems if it fell into the wrong hands.

In a worst-case scenario, consider the hacking of a Jeep Cherokee that took place two years ago. That hacking was made possible by a glitch in Chrysler's Uconnect infotainment system. Two days after the story broke, FCA recalled 1.4 million vehicles to fix the problem.