Self-driving car ethics, Toyota's performance division, Tesla charging: What’s New @ The Car Connection

German self-driving car ethics: humans above animals

If an impact is unavoidable, German guidelines could suggest that a self-driving car should be programmed to run over a dog or smash into a house, rather than risk killing a human being.

Diesel deathwatch: No one wants diesels in Germany, either

Germans have had a long, lusty love affair with diesels. While motorists in some parts of the world have largely ignored diesel vehicles (looking at you, America), in Germany, consumers have snapped them up as quickly as homegrown companies like BMW and Mercedes-Benz could turn them out.

Audi may have produced thousands of cars with the same VIN, but why?

Bavarian prosecutors discovered thousands of Audis produced with identical vehicle identification numbers, or VINs, according to a new report out of Germany. The Audis were primarily exported to China, Korea, and Japan—but the question is, why did they exist in the first place.

From Motor Authority

Toyota poised to launch performance sub-brand in September

Toyota will present what it’s calling a “new sports car series” at a special event in Japan next month.

Is it OK to skip gears on a manual transmission?

For those who daily drive a vehicle equipped with a manual transmission, it's likely a common practice. Rather than rowing through all five or six gears, drivers will skip from third to fifth, fourth to sixth and so on.

2019 Audi e-tron spy shots and video

Audi is bringing an electric SUV to market in the form of the e-tron, and it's due next year, most likely as a 2019 model.

From Green Car Reports

How Teslas charge in US and UK.: similarities and differences

It's well-known that electrical outlets in the United States and elsewhere vary, but it also makes for somewhat different charging experiences with the Tesla Model S.

Audi A5 Sportback g-tron: first drive of natural-gas luxury sport sedan

Audi’s vision of future mobility primarily centers around an array of long-range electric cars scheduled to debut in the coming years under the "e-tron" badge.

Here's how to comment on EPA proposal to loosen emission limits on cars

On August 10, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it would reopen the Comment Period for the vehicle-emission standards for model years 2022 through 2025 it had finalized in January.