Solar roof panels, 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia, 2018 Chevy Equinox diesel: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Audi developing transparent solar roof panels

Audi and and a Chinese technology firm are teaming up to develop a panoramic glass roof embedded with solar cells capable of powering ancillary systems like air conditioning and seat heater, the automaker said on Wednesday.

Audi engineer implicates top brass in Dieselgate coverup

In the U.S., Volkswagen's Dieselgate drama has been largely resolved, but in Germany, the plot is thickening as a formal investigation uncovers more details about the company's wrongdoing. Most recently, a former Audi engineer has confessed that top Volkswagen officials knew about the company's emissions cheating scam long before it made headlines in 2015.

Nissan sells its electric car battery division to Chinese company set to go global

Nissan is selling its electric vehicle battery manufacturing operations to Chinese venture capital firm GSR.

2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will cost more, but also have more

Bad news, Italian sport sedan fans. The 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will cost more than the 2017 version. Good news: the slightly higher MSRP includes additional standard equipment.

2019 Hyundai Veloster N spy shots and video

Hyundai N only in July revealed its first model, the i30 N hot hatch, but the official performance division of the Korean automaker has more coming.

Alfa Romeo, Maserati spinoff back in the spotlight

Late last year, talk of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles spinning off its upmarket Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands emerged in investor circles.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel (very brief) first drive

We spent a few days with a gasoline-powered 2018 Chevy Equinox back in May, but now we've driven a much rarer version.

New LG Michigan plant could boost GM electric-car domestic content

The question of where consumer goods are made has become more prominent in our political discourse of late, cars among them.

Tesla semi reportedly has 200 to 300 miles of range

Tesla's first foray into the commercial vehicle sector—an all-electric semi truck—is expected to debut next month, but specifics surrounding the electric-car maker's latest project have been few and far between.