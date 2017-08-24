Lane departure and blind spot warnings keep drivers safe, says IIHS

Volvo lane departure warning
Richard Read Richard Read Reporter
August 24, 2017

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has published data from a new report showing that lane departure warning and blind spot warning systems help keep drivers safe on the road. 

That's not an especially bold or surprising statement--in fact, it's probably the opposite. But the study is important insofar as it provides quantitative stats on the ability of those safety systems to prevent crashes, injuries, and deaths. 

The IIHS says that lane departure warning has proven especially adept at the task. The organization's analysis shows that cars equipped with such systems were involved in 18 percent fewer crashes, and the number of crashes involving injuries fell 24 percent.

Perhaps most importantly, lane departure alerts reduced the number of fatal collisions by a whopping 86 percent. 

The IIHS notes that those figures might be significantly higher, but it's difficult to track the effect of lane departure warning systems by themselves because they're usually bundled with other technology. Also, the IIHS says that drivers often disable the systems, and the study only involved vehicles in which the systems were activated.

That said, a previous study in the U.S. involving big rigs found that lane departure warnings cut crashes by nearly 50 percent. A similar study involving Volvo cars in Sweden saw a decline of 53 percent in collisions involving injuries.

Blind spot warnings had a similarly beneficial effect, reducing crashes during lane changes by 14. The number of lane-change collisions involving injuries fell by 23 percent. 

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2017 Chrysler Pacifica long-term test: small town, big van, bigger eclipse 2017 Chrysler Pacifica long-term test: small town, big van, bigger eclipse
VW revives its iconic Microbus as a self-driving electric van VW revives its iconic Microbus as a self-driving electric van
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited: More of the same, only cheaper 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited: More of the same, only cheaper
2018 Nissan Midnight Edition trucks turn out the lights 2018 Nissan Midnight Edition trucks turn out the lights
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 