Hyundai's pickup, Ferrari Portofino, Electric car range: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Hyundai turning to trucks to pick up sluggish U.S. sales

Get ready for a Hyundai pickup truck.

The real cost of owning a vehicle in America

Owning a car can be a pain in the wallet. To prove it, AAA has conducted a study that reveals just how much the average American pays for the privilege of having a car (or truck, or SUV, or minivan) in her driveway.

Brexit is causing big headaches for UK automakers

Last June, voters in the United Kingdom faced a very serious question: should the UK remain a member of the European Union as it had been since 1973, or should it back out of the political and economic alliance, going it alone? When all the votes had been counted, 51.9 percent had chosen the latter path.

Ferrari Portofino Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

Ferrari Portofino arrives as the California T rides off into the sunset

The sun has set on the Ferrari California T and a new V-8-powered grand tourer has arrived to carry its torch. On Wednesday, Ferrari revealed the sharper, more defined Portofino to replace the California T.

2018 Maserati Ghibli ups the refinement, tech

Maserati will pull the wraps off an updated Ghibli on Friday at the 2017 Chengdu auto show in China.

Volkswagen T-Roc revealed in production guise

Volkswagen’s SUV onslaught continues with the reveal this week of the T-Roc.

2017 Volkswagen e-Golf, first drive, New York City, April 2017 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

How much electric-car range is 'enough'? 300 miles much better than 200 miles: survey

Electric-car drivers know that range anxiety abates quickly once you start using an electric car and get confident with its abilities.

Energy Dept disappoints US coal industry: no order keeping plants open

The Trump administration has reneged on one aspect of a promise widely discussed throughout the 2016 presidential campaign: reviving the coal industry.

Elio to sell $100 million in stock; 3-wheeler price raised, production delayed, again (updated)

Entrepreneur Paul Elio's concept for a simple three-wheeled car that would cost only $6,800 has now been with us for eight years.