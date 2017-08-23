Chasing the eclipse, Porsche's carbon fiber wheels, 2018 Nissan Leaf: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Chrysler Pacifica long-term test: small town, big van, bigger eclipse

Nebraska shouldn’t be this loud.

Ford launches cash-for-clunkers program in UK, may begin manufacturing cars in China

In the UK and in China, Ford is working to put motorists behind the wheels of cleaner, more efficient automobiles--though it's going about it in two different ways.

The downside of strong auto sales? Your used car is worth less

Since 2010, U.S. auto sales have been on a roll. That's been great for the industry as a whole and an encouraging reflection of the economy.

The way Porsche creates carbon fiber wheels is beautiful

If you've been following along lately, you've noticed that Porsche is quite excited to tell you all about its new limited-edition car. The 911 Turbo S is being offered in a small batch called the Exclusive Series, and it's serving as a 607-horsepower welcome mat for the Exclusive Manufaktur program. The latest fascinating tidbit about the car? You can fit carbon fiber wheels at all four corners.

A new Pagani Zonda shows that this car will never die

The Pagani Zonda is the car that will never die and we're 100 percent okay with that, but we just wish Pagani would stop calling each iteration "the last one." A brand new "last Zonda" has just been revealed at Monterey Car Week in California: the Zonda HP Barchetta has been built for the man in charge of it all.

What does a 97-year old think of a Tesla Model S?

It would take thousands of words to describe what has changed in the automotive industry over the past 97 years, but this video may do some of the work for us.

2018 Nissan Leaf teaser: electric car will 'amaze your senses'

With the 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car due to be unveiled to the world in Japan on September 6, the company continues to release bits and pieces of teaser information.

California's solar energy grid survived the eclipse without incident

Solar power provides 10 percent of California's energy supply, which meant electric-grid operators had to be prepared for potentially disastrous effects during Monday's solar eclipse.

Who will be biggest electric-car maker in 2020? Take our Twitter poll!

Every week or so, Green Car Reports posts a poll on Twitter to survey our followers on their opinions on a variety of topics related to the news we cover.