Chinese want Jeep, 2018 BMW M5, VW Microbus revival: What’s New @ The Car Connection

China's Great Wall is ready to purchase Jeep from Fiat Chrysler

Last week, we learned that after a series of awkward courtships, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles might've finally found a partner. Now, we know who that partner is: China's Great Wall.

How self-driving vehicles will soon impact your taxes

Self-driving of the future will use less fuel—and in some cases none at all—which could leave some states pining for revenue to finance infrastructure updates funded by gas taxes.

2018 Nissan Midnight Edition trucks turn out the lights

Black-painted wheels are all the rage, but that's not what makes Nissan's announcement that it is extending its Midnight Edition package to its pickup lineup for 2018 so newsworthy.

2018 BMW M5 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

All of the wheels, all of the power; meet the new 2018 BMW M5

Perhaps you've heard rumors that the new BMW M5 would be all-wheel drive. Or whispers that it would be more complicated than grad-level calculus. Or even hints that it may lack a third pedal for the first time in more than three decades.

Say goodbye to flat tires thanks to a self-healing rubber from Harvard

It's a situation drivers are all too familiar with: cruising along the road when suddenly a tire goes flat. Curse words, struggles, and inconvenience ensue. Researchers at Harvard University have developed a potential solution that could put flat tires, and the baggage that comes with them, in the past.

Not to be outdone by McLaren, Rolls-Royce built a fuchsia Dawn

Remember the recent unveiling of the fuchsia McLaren 720S by McLaren Special Operations? Rolls-Royce has an answer to it.

Kirk Bell and John Voelcker in Volkswagen ID Buzz electric Microbus concept vehicle Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

Volkswagen ID Buzz drive: electric VW bus offers unique EV concept

When you see a concept car drive onto the stage at an auto show, don't be fooled into thinking it's what you'll drive out of the dealer a couple of years later.

How Mazda's SkyActiv-X engine, based on HCCI, actually works (video)

Earlier this month, Japanese automaker Mazda laid out its future powertrain strategy and dropped a massive announcement in the process.

DC's electric-taxi drivers have no public place to charge, they say

The availability of charging stations for electric cars is likely to remain a major factor for many would-be owners as plug-in cars become more popular.