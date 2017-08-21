2018 Nissan Midnight Edition trucks turn out the lights

2018 Nissan Midnight Editions
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
August 21, 2017

Black-painted wheels are all the rage, but that's not what makes Nissan's announcement that it is extending its Midnight Edition package to its pickup lineup for 2018 so newsworthy.

Instead, it's that the automaker has confirmed that the Frontier mid-size pickup is back for another model year. An all-new version is on the horizon, and it's long overdue since the 2018 Frontier is essentially identical to the 2005 Frontier. Most cars are treated to a clean-sheet redesign every five or six years; 14 model years is almost unheard of.

MORE: Nissan's ever-growing Midnight Edition package

But that's not to say that Nissan isn't at least attempting to keep the Frontier fresh. The Midnight Edition package set to be offered on both the Frontier and the Titan pickups (in both standard and XD configurations) for the 2018 model year paints their grilles, wheels, side steps, exterior mirrors, and door handles in black paint. While the Titans ride on 20-inch wheels, the smaller Frontiers feature 18s.

2018 Nissan Midnight Editions

2018 Nissan Midnight Editions

Enlarge Photo

The Titan and Titan XD can be swathed in Gun Metallic, Pearl White, and Magnetic Black paint schemes with the Midnight Edition Package. Frontiers with the appearance group can be ordered in the same Gun and Magnetic shades, plus Glacier White. 

The appearance package will be offered on Titan and Titan XD Crew Cabs with either the SV or the SL trim levels. On the Frontier, the package can only be added to the mid-level SV trim. On both trucks, the package is available with a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive.

Nissan hasn't announced pricing for the packages, which are set to hit dealer lots by late fall.

