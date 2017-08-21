VW Tiguan Limited, Pebble Beach 2017, VW ID Buzz driven: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited: More of the same, only cheaper

An all-new version of the Volkswagen Tiguan with seating for up to seven is in dealers now, but if you've got a hankering for the old model, VW has a value-laden option for you.

It's now a little easier to find used Teslas

Tumbling used car prices have made it much easier for shoppers to score good deals on second-hand rides, with one notable exception: electric car enthusiasts have often had to search high and low to get their hands on a used Tesla.

Trump administration scraps infrastructure advisory counci

Following the high profile dissolution of both the American manufacturing council and the strategic and policy forum, President Donald Trump is abandoning plans to form an infrastructure advisory council tasked with tackling the country’s crumbling roads and bridges.

1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer, 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Best in Show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

1929 Mercedes-Benz crowned Pebble Beach Concours champion

The 1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer that claimed the Best of Show honors at the 67th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance almost didn't make it to the show. Owner Bruce R. McCaw of Bellevue, Washington, struggled with the idea of restoring it for several years. “The question was whether or not to restore it. I always hate to restore something that doesn’t need it. But we finally found enough pictures that we knew the car needed to be restored,” said McCaw.

"F1 2017" video game review: closer to wheel life

Formula One is still the pinnacle of motorsports, despite all its faults.

The first US Bugatti Chiron has been delivered

It's hard to keep up on just how much happens during Monterey Car Week and Pebble Beach. While so many significant cars arrive to flood the opulent event, sometimes a few cars arguably outshine others, including the first Bugatti Chiron in the United States.

Kirk Bell and John Voelcker in Volkswagen ID Buzz electric Microbus concept vehicle Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

Volkswagen ID Buzz drive: electric VW bus offers unique EV concept

When you see a concept car drive onto the stage at an auto show, don't be fooled into thinking it's what you'll drive out of the dealer a couple of years later.

Is this the country's first Chevrolet Bolt EV police car?

Using electric cars as police vehicles has some distinct advantages.

Fisker EMotion electric luxury sedan to be shown at CES in January

Henrik Fisker, legendary automotive designer and the man behind the now-defunct Fisker Automotive company, is getting ready for his grand return to the industry.