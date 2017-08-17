2018 Chevrolet Tahoe, Genesis and Google Assistant, Fuel-economy rules under Trump: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe drops price, loses third row

Facing stiff competition from rivals with all-new models either currently or soon to be on showroom floors, like the Nissan Armada and Ford Expedition, Chevy just took the unusual step of removing features from its 2018 Tahoe.

Waymo patent would make cars safer by making them softer

Pedestrians are in trouble. Between 2015 and 2016, the U.S. saw an 11 percent uptick in pedestrian deaths, and there's no sign that the trend is changing course.

Here's why your next car could be made of wood

The University of Kyoto is partnering with two of Japan’s leading auto parts suppliers to develop a new, wood fiber-based plastic that can be formed into a strong, lightweight, structural piece of a car. By 2020, they expect to have the first prototype completed.

Genesis owners can control their cars via Google Assistant

From Motor Authority

Genesis owners can now control their cars via Google Assistant

Genesis is clearly interested in adding more tech-focused features for its current and future owners. There's already an app for smart watch users and owners can talk to their Alexa devices and send certain commands to their cars. Now, Genesis owners will be able to do even more thanks to an integrated system with Google Assistant.

Meet the "Panda" Bugatti Chiron

Another day, another multi-million dollar supercar delivered. It's yet another Bugatti Chiron, but it's a special supercar, though, and it has a name: Panda.

A 2004 Porsche Carrera GT with only 25 miles heads to auction

Porsche cars from all eras are rising in value at a brisk pace. Certain 911 Carreras from the 1970s can fetch high six- and even low seven-figure sums. Few Porsche cars from the modern era command that sort of dollar. One such car that does is the mighty Carrera GT, and an incredibly clean example is heading to the Mecum auction in Monterey.

2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Blue Streak

From Green Car Reports

Trump NHTSA might reduce emission rules for two-thirds of U.S. vehicles

Consumers all over the world, but especially in North America, are buying more crossover utility vehicles and fewer passenger sedans and hatchbacks.

Gas stations aren't a model for electric-car charging: ChargePoint CEO

For more than a century, motorists have been accustomed to gas stations, which provide places to stop and fill up a car with fuel, in recent years with larger and larger convenience stores attached.

Will Rallycross go electric? Michael Andretti on why series is perfect for EVs

Rallycross has become a sensation in motorsport relatively quickly: similar to autocross, a single car races against the clock on a set course or "stage," usually in the dirt, mud, or gravel—anything other than a paved track, in other words.