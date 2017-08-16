NAFTA update, O.J.'s Bronco, Karma Revero driven: What’s New @ The Car Connection

The LCD screen on your dashboard is likely to take center stage in NAFTA negotiations

As NAFTA negotiations begin this week, tensions are high over the anticipated showdown between the Trump administration and the automotive industry. Likely to be at the very epicenter of Trump’s vision of incentivizing American manufacturing jobs are the LCD screens that have sprouted on virtually every dashboard in the past decade-plus.

Porsche settles class-action lawsuit with owners over...sunglasses?

Besides the performance and panache, one of the main draws to Porsche ownership is the extensive level of customization; you can, for instance, color-coordinate the dashboard to your favorite sweater.

What if the EPA dialed back emissions rules, but only on trucks?

Back in March, Donald Trump authorized a review of current U.S. emissions regulations. Those regulations cover vehicles through the 2025 model year and were hastily finalized by the Environmental Protection Agency in the days leading up to Trump's inauguration.

The OJ Simpson Ford Bronco shows up on Pawn Stars Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

The O.J. Bronco was for sale on "Pawn Stars," but didn't sell

It's one of the most famous, or should we say infamous, vehicles in history. It captured the attention of millions of people for one insane day back in June of 1994. I'm talking about a certain fifth-generation Ford Bronco that was finished in bright white paint. It's the O.J. Bronco, and it just appeared on the show "Pawn Stars."

The world's only street-legal BMW M1 Procar is coming to Pebble Beach

With only 453 built, the BMW M1 remains one of the rarest models from the German marque to this day. However, BMW devised something even rarer in 1979: the BMW M1 Procar.

The Nevada Highway Patrol retires its last Ford Crown Vic

You haven't worked as long and hard as the Panther platform. Starting in 1978, Ford began cranking out cars on its full-size rear-wheel-drive platform, and it didn't stop doing so until 2011. Over the course of that run, the most prolifically produced machine was undoubtedly the Ford Crown Victoria. It was the go-to vehicle for taxi fleets and police departments, but it's since been replaced. In fact, the Nevada Highway Patrol has just had to retire its last remaining Crown Vic.

2017 Karma Revero, Palisades, NJ, Aug 2017 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

2017 Karma Revero: first drive of reborn luxury plug-in hybrid sedan

The 2017 Karma Revero remains as much of a head-turner today as the low, sleek four-door sedan was when it debuted a decade ago under another name.

Do German makers face 'iPhone moment,' after dodging diesel bullet?

The Volkswagen diesel scandal has largely fallen out of the public eye in the U.S., as VW and Audi buy back and modify roughly half a million noncompliant vehicles sold from 2009 through 2016.

San Diego utility offers $10,000 off Nissan Leaf, BMW i3 electric cars

For southern California residents, it's an excellent time to start considering the purchase of a BMW i3 or Nissan Leaf electric car.