2016-2017 Nissan Titan Crew Cab and Titan XD Crew Cab recalled for seatbelt flaw

Nissan has announced a recall of more than 44,000 Titan and Titan XD Crew Cab pickups to fix a problem with the vehicles' seatbelts. Documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that the devices may not properly protect occupants during collision.

The problem is attributable to a design flaw on the rear seatbelt. According the NHTSA's defect report, "In the event of a crash, the rear seatbelt assembly may not adequately protect the occupant's head, allowing it to contact the D-ring bolt trim cap."

If that were to happen, if could result in a greater risk of injury to passengers.

The recall affects the 2016 and 2017 Nissan Titan Crew Cab, as well as the 2016 and 2017 Nissan Titan XD Crew Cab. All told, 44,264 of those vehicles are registered in the U.S.

Nissan will mail recall notices to owners of those trucks around September 26, 2017. After receiving those notices, owners will be able to take their vehicles to dealerships for repairs. NHTSA says that dealers will "install energy absorbing material to the C-Pillar Finishers and replace the Seatbelt Bolt and Bolt Cap, free of charge".

If you have further questions about the recall, you can call Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261, or ring NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and ask about safety campaign #17V268000.