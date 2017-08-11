Drive safely, 2018 BMW X2, Finding a Tesla Model 3: What’s New @ The Car Connection

PSA: Please don't put your feet up on the dashboard

The warning given by Audra Tatum from Walker County, Georgia is simple: Don't put your feet up on the dashboard of your car. The reason? It's beyond dangerous.

Otto who? Tesla is ready to test electric, self-driving big rigs in Nevada and California

You can say a lot of things about Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, but you certainly can't call them slackers. They've crafted a plan for world domination that includes electric cars, self-driving technology, solar power, and energy storage, among other things--and they're not done yet.

2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Review

The 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid and Fusion Energi are now in their sixth model year, older than any competing mid-size sedans with high-efficiency hybrid or plug-in versions. Mildly refreshed last year, the Fusion remains a good-looking sedan with a comfortable and stylish interior. The hybrid Fusion has four trim levels: the base S, the mid-level SE, the premium Titanium, and the top-of-the-line Platinum. The plug-in hybrid Fusion Energi comes in SE, Titanium, or Platinum trim levels.

2018 BMW X2 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

Here's your first look at the production 2018 BMW X2

The folks over at HighSnobiety got their hands on some exclusive images of the all-new 2018 BMW X2. It's the front-driving hatchback crossover from the Bavarian automaker, and it's the first time we've seen it in anything other than prototype or concept form. Granted, the one here is heavily camouflaged, but it's still apparently the production version.

This VW Bus tipped on its side is actually a race car

If you follow the world of the 24 Hours of LeMons, you absolutely know the name Speedycop. His actual name is Jeff Bloch, and he's a one of the most creative builders out there. He built the airplane race car, the upside-down car, an amphibious helicopter, and now he's back with one of his best builds yet, the "Trippy Tippy Hippy Van."

BMW might bring the front-wheel-drive 1-Series to the US after all

BMW has expanded its "Ultimate Driving Machine" mantra to include front-wheel-drive vehicles around the globe, but a sedan? Blasphemy. Such a car exists in China—the 2017 BMW 1-Series—and it seems the German brand may have plans to introduce the car in the U.S. as well.

2018 Tesla Model 3 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

Tesla Model 3 won't be delivered in Michigan to buyers; lawsuit grinds on

An ongoing lawsuit continues to complicate life for potential buyers of the Tesla Model 3, and the automaker's other electric cars, who live in Michigan.

Carmaker lobbyist urges fuel-economy deal to keep emission limits, but stretch them out (updated)

Automakers appear to have united behind a surprising position: reviews of emission rules should not involve scrapping the current standards.

Tesla Model 3 battery cells will turn a profit for Panasonic by next year

Relatively few people focus on it, but the huge Japanese electronics company Panasonic is a minority shareholder in electric-car maker Tesla.