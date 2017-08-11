MINI has a car just for students, and it's priced below $20,000

2017 Mini Seven Cooper S Hardtop 4 Door
Richard Read Richard Read Reporter
August 11, 2017

It's that time of year again: time for college students across America to charge their vaporizers, toss their dirty laundry into garbage bags, and head back to campus. 

This year, however, MINI wants the young'uns to make the journey in a brand new car--one that costs slightly less than $20,000. 

That car is the Oxford Edition, and MINI isn't just targeting it to students, it's prohibiting anyone else from buying it. To qualify, you'll need to be an undergraduate or graduate student at an accredited institution of higher learning. (Sorry, everyone enrolled at Universal University and every other place on this list.) You can also qualify if you graduated from an accredited college or university within the past 12 months. Just bring your diploma or a copy of your transcript to the dealership. 

The Oxford Edition is identical to the MINI F56 Cooper Hardtop 2 Door, which ordinarily starts at $21,600. However, the Oxford Edition also comes standard with many features that would cost extra on the F56, including your choice of paint, 17-inch wheels, and a manual or automatic transmission (pick one, please). The Oxford Edition arrives with a unique keychain and grille badge, too.

All together, that'll run students a total of $20,600, or $19,750 plus the $850 destination fee. That's exclusive of tax, title, and license, of course.

There's one extra that could up the price a bit: a panoramic sunroof, which can be yours for $500 more. 

If you like the sound of all that but aren't a student, don't fret, you can still get one--it'll cost you $26,200, though. Being a responsible adult can suck, no?

