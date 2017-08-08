2016-2018 Infiniti Q50, 2017 Infiniti Q60 recalled over stalling concerns

Nissan is recalling some 14,192 Infiniti Q50 and Q60 vehicles from the 2016, 2017, and 2018 model years. Documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicate that, due to a software glitch, those vehicles may be at risk of stalling.

The software in question is found on the cars' fuel pump control module. Due to some miscalculations involving fuel pressure, NHTSA says that the software "may allow the fuel level in the main tank to be too low to supply fuel

to the engine, causing the engine to stall while driving." Depending on where the car is when that happens, it could dramatically increase the chance of a collision.

The recall affects the 2016-2018 Infiniti Q50 and the 2017 Infiniti Q60. Nissan will mail recall notices to owners of those vehicles around August 21. After receiving those notices, owners will be able to take their vehicles to Infiniti dealerships for service. Dealers will reprogram the software on the fuel pump control module at no charge.

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to contact Infiniti customer service at 1-800-662-6200. Alternately, you can call NHSTA's vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and ask about recall #17V-476.