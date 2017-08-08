Mazda-Toyota partnership, Mazda's new engine, Nissan's Leaf lineup: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Mazda NA Miata Restoration Program
August 8, 2017

What does the Toyota-Mazda partnership mean for shoppers?

Last Thursday, we reported on a rumored partnership between Toyota and Mazda involving a shared plant and collaboration on electric vehicles.

2018 Chevrolet Corvette Review

The Chevrolet Corvette returns mostly unchanged for 2018. The lineup includes the Corvette Stingray, Corvette Grand Sport, and Corvette Z06, each as coupe or convertible. Each raises hell, takes names, and does it at a low price, considering its capability.

2018 Dodge Durango Review

The 2018 Dodge Durango is the anti-minivan. It’s a three-row crossover SUV that trades as much on its machismo as it does on its actual passenger-hauling abilities.

From Motor Authority

Mazda confirms HCCI engine for 2019

Mazda on Tuesday laid out a company-wide strategy that looks ahead to the year 2030.

Rolls-Royce CEO takes dig at Bentley Bentayga

A battle of British ultra-luxury brands is underway after Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös took a dig at the Bentley Bentayga. Specifically, the Rolls-Royce CEO called out the Bentley SUV for its Volkswagen Group underpinnings.

Mazda launches Miata NA restoration program, but only for Japan

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 30 years since the first Mazda roadster, which would be dubbed the NA generation, debuted. A lot has happened in that amount of time, and like many older cars, the original Mazda MX-5 Miata has become a rarer breed.

From Green Car Reports

Nissan Leaf electric car platform to spawn more models, SUV included: report

The 2018 Nissan Leaf apparently won't be the brand's lone electric car for much longer, if a new report with details on plans to expand the electric car's underpinnings to additional models proves accurate.

Tesla Model 3 electric car: what's your take? Poll results

With the Tesla Model 3 electric car now in early production and an aggressive ramp rate targeted, it's getting lots of media attention.

Hawaii to get hydrogen fueling station; Toyota Mirai leases to follow

Tropical islands are some of the best places on earth to pioneer carbon-free energy and zero-emission vehicles.

