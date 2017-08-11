2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: what do our passengers say?

The months keep passing by and the odometer continues to rack up miles on our long-term 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited.

We like this van a lot—after all, we named it our Best Car to Buy 2017.

As with most minivans, our blue chariot has been tasked with hauling people at every opportunity. If there's one thing you can count on in life, it's that everybody has an opinion—for better or worse. In this case, it's a good thing, as we always want to hear what our passengers are saying about the vehicles we are testing.

Today the question is: what do our passengers think about the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica?

What we have been told

Nissan Armada owner:

"Chrysler's Stow 'N Go system is killer in terms of flexibility. That V-6 makes a lot of power, but who needs 9 speeds in their transmission? Really like the dashboard."

Lexus LS 460 owner:

"This has cooled seats? That's impressive. The dashboard looks nice. It's pretty quick, and these front seats are comfortable. Seems to be able to haul a ton of stuff."

Porsche Cayenne owner:

"You simply can't beat a minivan in terms of flexibility as a family hauler. This Pacifica seems to be terrific in terms of packaging, and the tech is pretty nice. This thing's ride is insanely comfortable."

Mazda 6 owner:

"This thing is cozy! It's really well setup, and the cooled seats are amazing. I like this enough I'd buy a minivan."

Cadillac owner:

"What kind of car is this again? How many airbags does it have? This third-row seat is completely acceptable for a road trip."

Jeep Grand Cherokee owner:

"All of these options are only $4,000? That's not bad."

Subaru Forester owner:

"This is the incredi-van!"

Mazda 3 owner:

"I'm incredibly impressed. I'll never look at a minivan the same way."

Mazda CX-7 owner:

"The very back is more comfortable than the center."

Subaru Forester owner:

"I bought my car new and this car is even cooler!"

Audi A6 owner:

"This thing is perfect for families. I don't like minivans, but it's so well set up, and comfortable. Hard to beat."

To summarize

Once they're past the "it's a minivan" stigma, our passengers have largely raved about the Pacifica's features. Some have said that simply riding along may be enough for them to put a van on their shopping list the next go-around.

What it comes down to is flexibility, layout, features, and comfort. Sure, a minivan should look nice, but at the end of the day there's a lot of metal there to style, and you're only going to take it so far. Minivans live and die on their utility.

What's next for our Pacifica?

The Pacifica's time in the Midwest is coming to an end. Soon it'll head for cooler, mountain weather in Denver, where it'll spend time weaving in and out of Subaru traffic while on the way to outdoorsy activities.

We will take a look at the Pacifica's infotainment setup, safety tech, and check in on our blue family hauler's recent fuel economy.

Be sure to follow along, connect with us down below in the comments, on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook, and let us know if you have a task or question in mind for us.