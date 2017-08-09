2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: what fits inside?

As we near the end of summer, our year with the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited minivan reaches the halfway point. We've spent days, nights, and weekends playing with with it, learning its quirks, and putting it through its paces.

From family duty to cleaning up the mess made inside its cabin, the Pacifica hasn't failed us yet. Of course, minivan's aren't just for moving people, they are quite capable of hauling a ton of cargo as well.

With over 13,000 miles on the odometer, it's time to check in and see how much stuff the Pacifica can actually hold and to find out how flexible it can be when called into hauling duty.

Unmatched flexibility



The stow-away second-row seats give the Pacifica flexibility that can't be matched by the competition, no matter how others seem to justify not needing them.

The third-row seat can fold flat, and splits 60/40 for increased versatility.

What can you actually haul?

The Pacifica is nearly a pickup truck with a topper if you fold both the second- and third-row seats flat. You can lug dozens of sheets of 4-by-8 sheet of building material, among the other Home Depot items your better half asks you pick up to fix things around the house.

With the third-row up, the cargo well is deep, enough to place quite a bit of luggage down low and then stack upwards. Fold one side of the 60/40 third-row seat and you can haul cargo on one side and people on the other.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica long-term road test Enlarge Photo

To put the Pacifica's cargo hauling into perspective, let's look at some examples of what we've packed into the Pacifica with room to spare:

Two adults, two kids in car seats, a dog, four medium duffel bags, two backpacks, double stroller with two seats, bridesmaid dress, a kids' car activity bag, diaper bag, a power washer with hose and spray gun, and a cooler

Two adults, two kids in car seats, a dog, four medium duffel bags, two large duffel bags, one medium roll-aboard, three backpacks, a diaper bag, a kids' car activity bag,a laundry bin, a small gas can (empty, don't worry), three large framed photos, a car battery charger, and three large boxes full of hard goods

Three adults, two kids in car seats, a dog, four medium duffel bags, three backpacks, a small roll-aboard, a diaper bag, and a kids' car activity bag

Perhaps most importantly, we had more than enough room, with some to spare, in all of the above scenarios. The first two included having the 40 portion of the 60/40 folding third-row bench folded, while the third had the entire third-row seat up.

Costco run? Not even a concern, and you don't even really need to fold the third row unless you are prepping for the apocalypse.

It's important to note that in every scenario described, and experienced to date, we've had full visibility out the rear despite what's behind the driver.