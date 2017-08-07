Back seat safety, Toyota 86 Cup, Electric showdown: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Safety doesn't take a back seat; buckle up in your next cab, Uber, or Lyft

Just because you're riding in the back seat doesn't mean you're any safer in a crash, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

2014 Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra recalled over power steering loss: 690,000 U.S. trucks affected

General Motors is recalling more than 690,000 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups from the 2014 model year. Documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that some of those vehicles may be at risk of losing power steering in certain situations.

2018 BMW M3 Review

The 2018 BMW M3 has work to do even before anyone gets in and starts it up. It has a history to live up to and a fanbase to satisfy, and that’s not always easy.

Toyota 86 Cup Car Enlarge Photo

Toyota 86 Cup Car arrives to prove "slow car fast" still works

The Toyota 86 really sits in a segment all its own. It's a no-frills coupe with a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter flat-4 that produces a modest 205 horsepower—the pinnacle of "slow car fast."

2019 Subaru Forester spy shots

A prototype for Subaru’s next-generation Forester has been spotted for the first time.

German firms likely to stop ICE development in as little as 6 years, says major supplier

Continual improvements in alternative technologies coupled with environmental mandates that spur their growth may lead to automakers starting to abandon internal combustion engine development in as little as six years.

2018 Chevrolet Volt Enlarge Photo

Should we buy a Toyota Prius Prime, Chevy Bolt EV, or Volt?

It's now time to shop for a new car for my wife, as her wonderful 2006 Toyota Prius has 144,000 miles and we're ready for something new.

Chevy Bolt EV user interface: reviewer calls it best of any electric car

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV is an amazing, long-range electric vehicle that won multiple awards for good reason.

Toyota, Mazda plan joint plant in U.S., electric-car cooperation: updated

Toyota is one of the largest global automakers, while Mazda is one of the smallest.