Automakers want Trump to broker a deal that increases fuel economy

You've probably heard the old chestnut, "Be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it." Automakers have come face-to-face with the wisdom of that phrase in recent months, and now that they've (sorta) gotten what they wanted, they're asking President Trump to step in and make things right by setting higher goals for fuel economy.

Yes, you read that correctly. Car companies like General Motors, Toyota, and a host of others are asking the president--the same president who predicted doom and gloom for the auto industry if high, Obama-era fuel economy standards remained in place--to broker a deal that increases fuel economy standards.

How did we get here?

The situation began way back in 2011, when fuel prices were high, and consumers were keenly aware of how much they were spending at the pump. The Environmental Protection Agency (which sets auto emissions standards) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (which sets fuel economy standards that align with EPA benchmarks) announced new rules covering vehicles through the 2025 model year. Those rules called for a Corporate Average Fuel Economy (which is higher than real-world economy) of 54.5 miles per gallon for cars and lower targets for U.S. trucks.

In 2016, the EPA launched a review of those goals, giving automakers and others a chance to discuss whether they were on track to meet 2025 targets and if not, why not.

As it turns out, they were not.

Fuel prices began to plummet in 2014, which gave consumers less incentive to purchase smaller, more efficient cars. Automakers argued that maintaining efficiency goals that were set when gas prices were high would force automakers to make increasingly smaller, gas-sipping rides that no one would want to buy.

Those laments fell on deaf ears. The EPA announced that it would maintain its emissions targets for 2025, which meant that NHTSA would have to follow suit. One week before Trump was sworn into office, the EPA signed off on that ruling, well over a year before it was obligated to do so.

Not surprisingly, automakers promptly freaked the hell out and began asking Trump to launch a review of the EPA's decision, which he did in March.

Complications

Environmental advocacy groups were infuriated by Trump's decision, but they weren't entirely without hope. When he authorized the EPA review, Trump didn't call into question California's right to set its own emissions standards.

California was given that right in 2009. At the same time, states were allowed to peg their own emissions standards to those set by the EPA or those set by the California Air Resources Board. To date, Arizona, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia have followed the latter path.

That's never caused much of an issue before now. CARB and the EPA had a good working relationship, and CARB has tried to align its own policies so that they match those of the EPA. That's made things easier for automakers, because they've had to meet similar standards from coast to coast.

In the wake of Trump's announcement, though, California Governor Jerry Brown made it extremely clear that his state was not about to lower emissions standards. That generated lots of concern among automakers because it created the possibility that cars and trucks would have to meet different targets in different parts of the country.