Discontinued cars, Porsche Panamera Gran Turismo driven, Tesla Model 3 Easter eggs: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Death List 2018: The cars that won't be back next year

It's all a popularity contest. If you're a successful car, odds are good that you'll make an appearance the next year.

Congress keeps self-driving big rigs in the slow lane (but for how long?)

There are certain things that most Americans agree on nowadays.

2014-2017 Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC models recalled (again) for airbag, seatbelt issue

Last September, General Motors issued a recall for 3.64 million vehicles registered in the U.S. The reason? Software that controlled those vehicles' safety devices--namely, airbags and seatbelt pretensioners--might occasionally slip into "test" mode, which would prevent the devices from being deployed in collisions.

2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo first drive review: practically perfect in (almost) every way

Neither jaw-droppingly gorgeous nor particularly utilitarian, the 2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo is nonetheless highly endearing.

2019 Honda Insight spy shots

Honda has started public road trials of a test mule for the third-generation Insight.

A pair of classic 911s stop by Jay Leno's Garage

Los Angeles-based Workshop 5001 has a thing for old Porsches. The owner is a man named Marlon Goldberg, and he's brought a pair of classic 911s by the famous garage of comedian and television host Jay Leno.

2018 Tesla Model 3 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

Tesla Model 3 Easter eggs, discovered by board member Steve Jurvetson

The few dozen 2017 Tesla Model 3 owners who've already taken delivery of their electric cars will find a few surprises inside if they look closely enough.

Tesla's won't discuss net Model 3 reservations number; why?

One year ago today, a communications staffer (since departed) wrote that Tesla had received 373,000 reservations for its future Model 3—a number first issued in April 2016.

EPA museum may axe climate-change display, add one on coal

The museum at the Environmental Protection Agency may soon be in for an overhaul to reflect the agenda of the Trump administration.