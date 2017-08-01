Latest recalls, Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid driven, 2018 Nissan Leaf spied: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2007-2013 Mitsubishi Outlander recalled for windshield wiper woes: 100k vehicles affected

Mitsubishi is recalling just over 100,000 Outlander crossovers in the U.S. to address a problem with their windshield wipers. Documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration explain that the wiper motors in Outlanders from the 2007 to 2013 model years may be at risk of corrosion.

2014-2017 Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC models recalled (again) for airbag, seatbelt issue

Last September, General Motors issued a recall for 3.64 million vehicles registered in the U.S. The reason? Software that controlled those vehicles' safety devices--namely, airbags and seatbelt pretensioners--might occasionally slip into "test" mode, which would prevent the devices from being deployed in collisions.

2017 Honda CR-V recalled to fix potential fuel leak: 24,000 vehicles affected

Honda is recalling the 2017 CR-V crossover to fix a problem with its fuel supply pipe. According to documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the pipe may not have been manufactured to the proper specifications.

2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid first drive review: the 918 Spyder distilled

The 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is an intensely busy machine.

2018 Ford Mustang GT adding quiet exhaust and quiet start modes to be neighborly

The 5.0-liter V-8 in the 2018 Mustang GT is getting a power bump to make enthusiasts happy, and it's also adding a Quiet Exhaust mode to make the neighbors happy.

Mercedes B-Class Electric Drive to be phased out to make way for new EQA

Mercedes-Benz has been selling its B-Class Electric Drive in the United States since 2014, with the 87-mile compact minivan introduced here primarily for compliance reasons.

2018 Nissan Leaf spotted during photo shoot - Image via Broom Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

2018 Nissan Leaf caught without camouflage in ad shoot

Its maker has begun the countdown to the early-September unveiling of the 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car with a series of staged teaser photos and factoids.

What will happen to diesels for U.S. cars, light trucks by 2025? Poll results

With electric-car battery prices falling faster than predicted even five years ago, carmakers face tough and costly choices in choosing powertrains for the lineups in 2020 and after.

Tesla Model 3 drive reports, reviews: raves for sporty electric car

The first, earliest production versions of the Tesla Model 3 electric car were delivered to their owners in a splashy "Handover Party" late last week.