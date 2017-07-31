2014-2017 Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC models recalled (again) for airbag, seatbelt issue

Last September, General Motors issued a recall for 3.64 million vehicles registered in the U.S. The reason? Software that controlled those vehicles' safety devices--namely, airbags and seatbelt pretensioners--might occasionally slip into "test" mode, which would prevent the devices from being deployed in collisions.

The good news is that most of the vehicles that have been fixed under that recall are working just fine.

The bad news? An internal safety audit has shown that nearly 41,000 vehicles brought in for service might not have been properly repaired. Specifically, the software associated with the airbag sensing and diagnostic module may not have been fully updated.

As a result, the software on those vehicles still stands a risk of slipping into "test" mode, preventing airbags and seatbelt pretensioners from deploying during crashes.

The recall affects the following makes and models:

2014-2017 Buick Encore

2014-2016 Buick Lacrosse

2015-2016 Cadillac Escalade

2015-2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2014-2016 Chevrolet Caprice Police Pursuit Vehicle

2014-2017 Chevrolet Corvette

2014-2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015-2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD

2015-2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD

2014-2016 Chevrolet Spark EV

2014-2016 Chevrolet SS

2015-2016 Chevrolet Suburban

2015-2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

2014-2016 Chevrolet Trax

2014-2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2015-2017 GMC Sierra 2500 HD

2015-2017 GMC Sierra 3500 HD

2015-2016 GMC Yukon

2015-2016 GMC Yukon XL

The recall affects 40,683 vehicles registered in the U.S. Owners will receive recall notices by mail, asking them to take their vehicles to their local dealerships for service. Dealerships will upgrade the software on the airbag sensing and diagnostic module at no charge. If the airbags on those vehicles have been deployed, they'll receive entirely new modules. GM hasn't yet said when the recall notices will be mailed.

If you own one of these vehicles and have more questions, you're encouraged to call Buick customer service (1-800-521-7300), Cadillac customer service (1-800-458-8006), Chevrolet customer service (1-800-222-1020), or GMC customer service (1-800-462-8782) and ask about recall #17287. You can also call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and inquire about safety campaign #17V-437.