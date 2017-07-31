2007-2013 Mitsubishi Outlander recalled for windshield wiper woes: 100k vehicles affected

Mitsubishi is recalling just over 100,000 Outlander crossovers in the U.S. to address a problem with their windshield wipers. Documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration explain that the wiper motors in Outlanders from the 2007 to 2013 model years may be at risk of corrosion.

The motors in those vehicles were manufactured by DENSO Corporation in Japan. NHTSA explains that when the wipers aren't in use, water may be able to enter the motor (for example, if the Outlander is parked outside during a rainstorm).

Over time, that water can cause the motor components to corrode, which can prevent the motor from working properly. That creates a safety hazard for owners trying to drive their vehicles in rain, snow, and mist.

The recall affects 100,082 Outlander vehicles registered in the U.S. Owners of those vehicles were mailed recall notices on Friday. After receiving the notices, owners will be able to schedule service with their local Mitsubishi dealerships. Dealers will replace the Outlander's wiper motor at no charge.

For additional details, owners are encouraged to call Mitsubishi customer service at 1-888-648-7820 and ask about recall SR-17-003. Information is also available at NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236--just ask about safety campaign #17V-461.