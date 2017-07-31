VW's diesels, BMW's next Z3, Tesla Model 3: What’s New @ The Car Connection

EPA approves fix for 326,000 VW diesels, but will owners take it?

If you live in the U.S. and you own one of the 475,000 or so 2.0-liter Audi or VW diesels affected by the Volkswagen Dieselgate scandal, we have good news and bad news.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: putting it to the test with kids

We've now started the second half of our yearlong test with a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited minivan, and it's road-trip season.

Another shipment of Fords arrive from Mexico packed with marijuana

Earlier this month, a dealership in Youngstown, Ohio received a shipment of Ford Fusions from the Ford plant in Hermosillo, Mexico. The cars came with all the features you'd expect to find on modern vehicles, with one major exception: instead of spare tires, they carried tire-shaped bundles of marijuana

Teaser for BMW concept debuting at 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

BMW concept for 2017 Pebble Beach Concours likely previews new Z4

BMW has released a shadowy teaser image of a new open-top sports car concept set to debut on August 17 in Monterey, California.

Dartz's newest SUV immortalized in "Grand Theft Auto V"

No matter what becomes of every example of Dartz's Black Alligator luxury SUV, it will forever live on in the digital world.

Borgward bringing a modern Isabella to the Frankfurt auto show?

Revived German automaker Borgward is planning something special for September’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show.

2018 Tesla Model 3 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

Tesla Model 3 drive reports, reviews: raves for sporty electric car

The first, earliest production versions of the Tesla Model 3 electric car were delivered to their owners in a splashy "Handover Party" late last week.

NHTSA to review gas-mileage rules: could freeze 2021 limits, even roll back (updated)

The U.S. Department of Transportation said yesterday the NHTSA is preparing to revise corporate average fuel economy requirements for model years 2022 through 2025.

All-electric Buick small SUV to be based on Bolt EV: report

The Chevrolet Bolt EV, initially intended to be adapted from the next-generation Chevy Sonic subcompact, ended up with unique underpinnings designed solely for use as a battery-electric vehicle.