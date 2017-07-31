2017 Honda CR-V recalled to fix potential fuel leak: 24,000 vehicles affected

2017 Honda CR-V
July 31, 2017

Honda is recalling the 2017 CR-V crossover to fix a problem with its fuel supply pipe. According to documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the pipe may not have been manufactured to the proper specifications. 

The pipe was supplied by Sanoh America in Findlay, Ohio. NHTSA explains that:

"During manufacturing, the supplier may have used an incorrect die to create the end form on the fuel feed pipe, which is needed to secure the connection to the fuel feed hose. If the end form was not manufactured correctly, the feed pipe and the feed hose may not be completely connected or may disconnect once the fuel lines become pressurized, resulting in a fuel leak."

Leaks of any kind are almost always bad, and this is no exception. A fuel leak could cause the CR-V to stall in traffic, increasing the risk of a collision. The fuel leak, in combination with an ignition source, also creates the potential for a fire. 

Honda knows of at least 11 instances of leaks but thankfully, the automaker has received no reports of accidents, injuries, or fires. The recall affects 24,127 vehicles registered in the U.S.

Honda will mail recall notices to owners of those vehicles around August 25, 2017. After receiving the notices, owners will be able to take their vehicles to Honda dealerships for service. Dealers will replace the CR-V's fuel supply pipe at no charge.

If you own a 2017 Honda CR-V and have further questions, you're encouraged to call Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 and ask about recall KH1. Alternately, you can call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and inquire about safety campaign #17V-442.

