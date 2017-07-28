Congress kills border tax, Ford recalls, Rolls-Royce Phantom: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Congress kills border tax that could have piled thousands on to new car prices

Congressional leaders have signaled that they will scrap a border tax on incoming goods, including cars, as part of a larger tax overhaul proposal.

2014 Ford F-150, 2014-15 Ford Escape, 2015 Lincoln MKC recalled to fix seat and seatbelt flaws

Ford is recalling about 117,000 cars, crossovers, and vans in North America to address a problem with their seats and seatbelts. Nearly 95,000 of the affected vehicles are registered in the U.S.

Tesla Model S regains Consumer Reports' love while the Model X flounders

We can all sleep a little easier tonight: Tesla and Consumer Reports have kissed and made up after the relationship between the ratings magazine and the electric car company led by serial entrepreneur Elon Musk hit a rough patch in April.

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom sets new standard we'll never achieve

The newest Rolls-Royce Phantom was unveiled Thursday in London, the eighth-generation of the benchmark ultra-luxury sedan and the most recent iteration since 2003.

New Cadillac CT5 to fill void left by departing XTS, CTS and ATS

It seems there was some credibility to recent reports that Ford and General Motors would be shedding some of their large sedans in the United States. In particular, Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen on Thursday confirmed that the XTS, CTS and ATS won’t spawn direct replacements.

Porsche commits to Formula E, ends LMP1 campaign

Porsche on Friday confirmed plans to enter the Formula E Championship with its own factory-backed team starting in the 2019/2020 season, the electric car racing series’ sixth.

Bollinger B1 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports Bollinger B1 all-electric utility truck revealed

It's square-edged, with flat body panels, large knobbly tires, and a simple interior that can easily be hosed out when dirty. The Bollinger B1 electric utility truck revealed tonight at the Classic Car Club on New York City's Hudson River was designed out in the country, where trucks have to be functional above all else.

Modifications to oldest, dirtiest VW, Audi TDI diesels approved by EPA

VW Group of North America now owns hundreds of thousands of Volkswagen and Audi TDI diesel vehicles it has bought back from owners under the terms of various diesel emission scandal settlements.

Propaganda video claiming 'dirty electric cars' debunked

For years, electric-car skeptics raised concerns about what was cleverly dubbed "The Coal Tailpipe": the idea that plug-in vehicles produced just as many harmful emissions as gasoline cars, but in a different place.