Another shipment of Fords arrive from Mexico packed with marijuana

Earlier this month, a dealership in Youngstown, Ohio received a shipment of Ford Fusions from the Ford plant in Hermosillo, Mexico. The cars came with all the features you'd expect to find on modern vehicles, with one major exception: instead of spare tires, they carried tire-shaped bundles of marijuana.

As we reported, that wasn't the first time that Ford vehicles had been used to smuggle pot into the country. This year alone, similar deliveries had been discovered in Arizona and Minnesota. And since these shipments were only discovered because the smugglers' U.S. counterparts botched the pick-ups, it's likely that many, many more deliveries have made it across the border unnoticed.

This week, another batch of Fords arrived stateside reeking of more than just new-car smell. Ford employees working at a distribution center outside Detroit, Michigan discovered that rail containers carrying more than 200 new Ford and Lincoln vehicles manufactured in Mexico were also stuffed with bales of marijuana.

This shipment wasn't as cleverly designed as the one sent to Ohio. Instead of stashing the stuff in spare tire wells, the weed was simply vacuum packed and hidden in the shipping containers.

Nor was the shipment as large. It contained about $125,000 worth of pot, whereas the Ohio bundles had a street value of $1 million.

Ford still doesn't know who's behind the shipments, but it's cooperating with an investigation being led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Agents say that they have multiple leads in the case.

In semi-related news, earlier this week, the U.S. House of Representatives killed the proposed border tax bill. It probably wouldn't have affected the price of weed, but it could have added up to $17,000 to the sticker prices of some new cars.