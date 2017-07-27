Congress kills border tax that could have piled thousands on to new car prices

Workers assemble a Fiat 500 in Toluca, Mexico
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
July 27, 2017

Congressional leaders have signaled that they will scrap a border tax on incoming goods, including cars, as part of a larger tax overhaul proposal.

"While we have debated the pro-growth benefits of border adjustability, we appreciate that there are many unknowns associated with it and have decided to set this policy aside in order to advance tax reform," U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement Thursday.

Some estimates pegged the cost to consumers for a border tax at up to $17,000 on some cars, and automakers rallied this month to kill the tax provision.

Auto dealers applauded the decision in a statement Thursday.

"The framework released today by Congress and the Trump administration places the tax reform train squarely back on its tracks," American International Automobile Dealers Association President Cody Lusk said in a statement. "The border adjustment tax would have driven up costs on everyday goods and put Americans out of work. Now that it's off the table, and the business community is no longer divided by this issue, we can now get back to work on supporting this important legislation."

The AIADA said the tax would have added, on average, about $2,000 to the cost of all cars sold in the U.S., regardless of their origin. No vehicles are made with 100 percent American parts, the group said, and even cars made by domestic automakers would have added thousands of dollars to the prices of current models.

A study by the Center for Automotive Research estimated that a border tax would immediately reduce the sales of new cars by more than 5 percent. A similar study by UBS Research said that a border tax would cut the number of new car sales in the U.S. by roughly 2 million.

Lobbyists said the border tax would have hit low- and middle-income families disproportionately hardest.

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2014 Ford F-150, 2014-15 Ford Escape, 2015 Lincoln MKC recalled to fix seat and seatbelt flaws 2014 Ford F-150, 2014-15 Ford Escape, 2015 Lincoln MKC recalled to fix seat and seatbelt flaws
2017 Dodge Challenger recalled to fix transmission glitch 2017 Dodge Challenger recalled to fix transmission glitch
Virtual Reality showrooms will change how we shop for cars Virtual Reality showrooms will change how we shop for cars
Waze coming to Android Auto, and it's excellent Waze coming to Android Auto, and it's excellent
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 