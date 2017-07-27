2014 Ford F-150, 2014-15 Ford Escape, 2015 Lincoln MKC recalled to fix seat and seatbelt flaws

Ford is recalling about 117,000 cars, crossovers, and vans in North America to address a problem with their seats and seatbelts. Nearly 95,000 of the affected vehicles are registered in the U.S.

According to Ford, the recall stems from poorly manufactured bolts associated with the seats, seatbacks, seatbelts, and/or seatbelt buckles. Because the bolts weren't properly tempered, they may not perform as intended during sudden stops or collisions. Should the bolts fail, it could increase the risk of injury (or worse) to drivers and passengers.

Thankfully, Ford says that it knows of no accidents or injuries linked to the problem.

The recall affects the following makes, models, and dates of manufacture:

2014 Ford F-150 built at Dearborn Assembly Plant from May 9, 2014 to June 15, 2014 and at Kansas City Assembly Plant from May 10, 2014 to June 10, 2014

2014 Ford E-Series built at Ohio Assembly Plant from May 15, 2014 to June 24, 2014

2014-15 Ford Escape built at Louisville Assembly Plant from May 11, 2014 to June 18, 2014

2015 Lincoln MKC built at Louisville Assembly Plant from May 11, 2014 to June 18, 2014

All told, the recall includes 116,796 vehicles registered in North America, including 94,605 in the U.S., 20,681 in Canada, and 1,510 in Mexico.

Ford will mail recall notices to owners of those vehicles, encouraging them to schedule service with their local dealerships. Dealers will replace the affected bolts at no charge.

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to contact Ford customer service at (800) 392-3673 or Lincoln customer service at (800) 521-4140 and ask about recall 17S17.