2018 Chevy Traverse, GM's over-the-air updates, China's next star: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Chevrolet Traverse starts at $30,875, tops out above $53,000

The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse aims for the heart of the three-row crossover SUV market in every way: style, substance, and, as it turns out, pricing.

UK to outlaw gas and diesel vehicles by 2040

No fossil fuels, please--we're British.

Waze coming to Android Auto, and it's excellent

In the next few weeks, Google will launch an update to its Android Auto service and make the popular Waze navigation service available directly through a compatible vehicle’s infotainment system. If you’re one of Waze’s many devotees, you’re probably doing a happy dance. And if you’re not, here’s why you should be.

2018 Buick LaCrosse Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

CEO Mary Barra says GM will employ over-the-air updates before 2020

Although some automakers—notably Tesla—have been utilizing over-the-air (OTA) updates for years in its vehicles, many others have shied away from the technology. But, as security increases and costs decrease, automakers are slowly adopting the technology. General Motors is on deck.

Acura NSX GT3 now available as customer race car

Acura is joining the likes of its German rivals by allowing its performance flagship, the NSX supercar, to be available as a customer race car.

Someone paid $138K for a brand-new 2006 Mitsubishi Evolution MR

It was pretty much a once in a lifetime opportunity.

BYD Qin EV300 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

Chinese maker BYD plans U.S. expansion into other electric industrial vehicles

It's been several years since Chinese electric-car maker BYD retreated from plans to sell cars in the United States, but now it may be ready to get more serious about the market.

European commissioner warns against cities' diesel bans, fears market collapse

The warning came even before last week's plans for updates to 9 million European diesel cars by German luxury makers Audi and Mercedes-Benz were announced.

2022 Toyota electric car to use solid-state batteries: updated report

Toyota has long claimed battery-electric cars are suitable only for limited uses, and promoted hydrogen fuel cells as the best zero-emission vehicle technology.