2018 Chevrolet Traverse starts at $30,875, tops out above $53,000

The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse aims for the heart of the three-row crossover SUV market in every way: style, substance, and, as it turns out, pricing.

Chevrolet today announced that the cheapest 2018 Traverse will start at $30,875 including a mandatory $945 destination charge.

That's for the bare bones L trim level, which will likely be reserved for fleet customers.

The Traverse LS, starting at $32,995, will be the real-world base model you're most likely to see in showrooms. While it might not seem like it improves much on the L—the only listed difference on the newly launched configurator is the privacy glass—the LS is the cheapest path to an all-wheel-drive Traverse. This trim also grants access to a range of interior protection packages. All-wheel drive is a $2,000 option.

From there, the lineup climbs to one of two LT trims, which despite their names—LT Cloth and LT Leather—are separated by much more than upholstery.

The LT Cloth starts at $35,495 and adds flashier 18-inch wheels, heated side mirrors, fog lights, satellite radio, second-row captain's chairs, an eight-way power driver's seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The only option worth getting excited about is the $1,795 Convenience and Driver Confidence Package (a larger 8.0-inch infotainment system Chevy brands as MyLink, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors, heated front seats, remote start, and a power liftgate). The optional all-wheel-drive system adds $3,800 to the price but includes the Convenience and Driver Confidence Package as standard.

The LT Leather rings up quite a bit higher, starting $42,095. Beyond the obvious upholstery upgrade, it adds much of the Convenience and Driver Confidence Package as standard—blind-spot monitors and its ancillaries, a power liftgate, heated front seats, and an 8.0-inch MyLink screen. On top of that, there's a surround-view camera system, 20-inch wheels, a 10-speaker Bose stereo, and a rearview camera mirror. The main optional extra is a $1,400 panoramic sunroof. Like the LS, all-wheel drive adds $2,000 to the price tag.

The Traverse Premier brings a number of luxury-minded improvements, but more importantly, it's the gateway to advanced active safety systems (which Chevrolet refuses to offer on more affordable models). Newly standard equipment includes LED headlights, 20-inch machined wheels, heated second-row seats, wireless phone charging, a power tilt and telescopic steering wheel, a memory function for the driver's seat, and chrome exterior accents.

The best reason to spend $45,395 on the Traverse Premier, though, is so you can spend another $475 on the Driver Confidence II Package. Worthwhile additions include forward collision alert with low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warnings and active lane control, front pedestrian detection, and automatic high-beam headlights.

The Premiere trim also serves as the base for the Traverse Red Line Edition, a $2,495 package that adds sporty black, unique wheels, smoked taillights, and the dual-pane sunroof as standard. Continuing to jump around in price, the twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system costs $2,900 and adds the Driver Confidence II Package while reducing the Red Line's price to $1,845.

The king of the hill is the Traverse High Country, an all-wheel-drive only three-row that starts at $52,995. Aside from some exterior chrome trim and polished 20-inch wheels, it adds adaptive cruise control and every other optional goodie available on lesser Traverse models, including all of the Premier's advanced active safety equipment. There's also a power-folding third row of seats, exclusive to this range-topping model.

Chevrolet has not released pricing for the 2.0-liter, turbocharged Traverse RS.