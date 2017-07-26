Mercedes diesel woes, Electric Minis, Tesla Model S safety: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Daimler will 'upgrade' 3 million Mercedes-Benz diesels in Europe (and maybe some in the U.S.)

The past couple of years haven't been kind to diesels or the companies that make them. Among the hardest hit have been German manufacturers like Volkswagen, which has coughed up over $22 billion in fines and fixes so far, with many more opportunities for payouts down the road. (That said, U.S. automakers haven't gotten off scot-free: Fiat Chrysler is facing a Dieselgate crisis of its own.)

2017 Dodge Challenger recalled to fix transmission glitch

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling the 2017 Dodge Challenger to address a problem with the car's transmission. A software glitch could allow owners to think their vehicle is in park when in fact, it's not.

18th Takata death likely in Australia; Ford asks not to recall 2.5 million airbags deemed unsafe

Another death may be linked to Takata's fatally flawed airbags. An Australian motorist was killed after being hit in the neck by shrapnel from the airbag of his 2007 Honda CR-V.

2018 Mini Countryman Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

Electric Mini Hardtop confirmed for 2019

Mini will launch an electric version of its Hardtop in 2019, the brand confirmed on Tuesday.

2018 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster spy shots

Remember the stunning Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato coupe unveiled last summer?

UK joins France in pledging to ban sale of non-electrified cars by 2040

The United Kingdom will ban the sale of vehicles powered purely by gasoline or diesel by 2040, environment minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday.

Tesla Model S after IIHS small-overlap frontal crash test, late 2016 [frame from IIHS video] Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

Tesla Model S climbs back to top of Consumer Reports safety ratings

The Tesla Model S has retaken its spot as the luxury sedan that gets the highest ratings from Consumer Reports after the electric car gained back automatic emergency braking that works at all legal road speeds.

2022 Toyota electric car to use solid-state batteries for faster fast charging: report

Toyota has long been the laggard on battery-electric cars, claiming they're only suitable for shorter trips and promoting hydrogen fuel cells as the best zero-emission vehicle technology.

NHTSA to review gas-mileage rules, could freeze 2021 levels for later years

The U.S. Department of Transportation said yesterday the NHTSA is preparing to revise corporate average fuel economy requirements for model years 2022 through 2025.