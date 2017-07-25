Chrysler Pacifica vacuum, Mazda CX-8, VW's Electrify America plan: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Chrysler Pacifica long-term road test, after 2,100-mile road trip, June 2017
July 25, 2017

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term test: how much does the vacuum suck?

You get to feeling old when you realize that, Back In Your Day, kids didn't eat in the car.

18th Takata death likely in Australia; Ford asks not to recall 2.5 million airbags deemed unsafe

Another death may be linked to Takata's fatally flawed airbags. An Australian motorist was killed after being hit in the neck by shrapnel from the airbag of his 2007 Honda CR-V.

2007-2012 Versa Sedan and Hatchback recalled to replace Takata airbags: 515k vehicles affected

Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a 2.8 million-vehicle expansion of the already-massive Takata airbag recall. The bulk of the expansion affected Ford vehicles--something to which Ford now objects, as does Mazda.

2017 Dodge Viper ACR in preparation for Nürburgring lap record attempt - Image via Prefix

From Motor Authority

Mazda CX-8 first look: a new 3-row SUV for Japan

Right now, 3-row crossover SUVs are all the rage with families and one of the more handsome options in the mainstream segment is the Mazda CX-9.

Dodge Viper ACR prepares for Nürburgring lap record assault

The Dodge Viper is weeks away from ceasing production for good, and fans are determined to see it go out with a bang.

Mercedes-Benz to ditch DTM for Formula E

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its entry into the electric car racing series that is the Formula E Championship.

2017 Volkswagen e-Golf, first drive, New York City, April 2017

2017 Volkswagen e-Golf, first drive, New York City, April 2017

From Green Car Reports

California should approve VW 'Electrify America' plan for electric-car charging: CARB analysis

This Thursday, the California Air Resources Board will meet to consider what action it will take on an important plan that could bring many more electric-car charging sites to the state.

Volkswagen's 5 electric cars start in 2019: what we know so far

As Volkswagen works to look toward the future, following its damaging diesel deceit, electric cars and plug-in vehicles will be front and center in its product publicity.

Jeep Wrangler Diesel already testing, before 2019 launch

The iconic Jeep Wrangler is a tough vehicle to make fuel-efficient.

