Infiniti drops quirky QX70 crossover from lineup

The crossover that can be credited with creating an entire niche of sloped-roof, tall-riding vehicles has left the stage. Don't look for a 2018 Infiniti QX70 in your local dealer's showroom.

A follow-up may be a few years away, but it will probably be more about getting the look right than adopting the same high-performance personality as the QX70.

Infiniti confirmed to Automotive News that its slow-selling QX70 has been dropped from its lineup "effective immediately." Introduced nearly 15 years ago as the Infiniti FX35 and FX50, the model was redesigned and later rebadged as the QX70. Underneath, the QX70 was nearly identical to the brand's rear-wheel drive Infiniti G35 sedan (later renamed Infiniti Q50). That heritage alone made it the default "sporty" crossover, but it also stood out because of its unconventional profile.

While most crossovers and SUVs have stayed true to a "two box" shape, the QX70's roofline curves more dramatically downward after the passenger compartment. That's to the detriment of tall item cargo storage, sure, but it is a look that rivals have liked as well. Look to the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe, among others, and it's easy to see their QX70-inspired genesis.

QX70 sales are actually up this year; nearly 4,800 have been delivered so far. But that figure still makes it the brand's second lowest demand model.

Another QX70

Automotive News reports that Infiniti may be working on a replacement for the QX70. This go-around, the next-generation model may be built on the front- and all-wheel drive Nissan Murano and Pathfinder. That alone would inevitably make it less performance-focused, albeit larger and roomier inside.

The next QX70 may arrive as soon as late next year as a 2020 model and it could be built in Canton, Miss., instead of Japan.

New versions of the automaker's smaller QX50 and larger QX80 are due in dealers within a year, too.