VR showrooms of the future, Jaguar XJR575, German diesel collusion: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Virtual Reality showrooms will change how we shop for cars

I felt ridiculous as the bulky headset slipped onto my head. It was something that felt right out of a 1980s movie about the future.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek vs. 2017 Jeep Renegade: Compare Cars

The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek and 2017 Jeep Renegade are two popular compact crossovers with the same mission: fun in the sun. Both crossovers aim for younger buyers who could pitch a tent blindfolded. With one hand. In a rainstorm. In less than 5 minutes.

Porsche may stop making diesels (but Audi is doubling down)

The four horsemen of the Diesel Apocalypse are saddling up. The signs are everywhere.

2018 Jaguar XJR575 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

2018 Jaguar XJ gets 575-horsepower performance flagship

Jaguar’s XJ is still one of the sharpest looking sedans on the market, though it’s starting to fall behind in the tech race. Jaguar has sought to address the issue with some 2018 model year updates—among which is the addition of a new XJR575 performance flagship.

Cadillac 3-row crossover SUV to be an XT6?

It’s been known for a while that Cadillac is developing a large crossover SUV with third-row seats.

Infiniti drops QX70

Although it’s BMW that’s generally accepted for instigating the coupe-like SUV segment with the first-generation X6, some credit should be given to Infiniti whose slinky FX was introduced several years prior to the BMW.

2014 BMW 328d xDrive Sports Wagon Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

EU investigating diesel collusion among Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, VW: report

As numerous political probes over the years have famously shown, once investigators dig into the circumstances around an alleged crime, anything can happen.

1946 Chevy pickup truck is world's oldest Prius hybrid. Really.

There are countless tales of classic cars and trucks receiving new life via parts from a completely different automobile.

Electric Mini may not be made in U.K., or perhaps it will be (updated)

Mini, despite being owned by BMW since 1994, has long been a decidedly British brand.