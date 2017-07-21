NAFTA tax, 2018 Dodge Durango SRT driven, 2019 Volvo XC40: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Automakers rally to kill proposed border tax

During the run-up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election, then-candidate Donald Trump made a lot of promises to voters--chief among them, vows to repeal the Affordable Care Act and to penalize companies that manufactured goods for the American market outside the U.S.

Ford expands recall of 2015-2017 Ford F-Series pickups over door latch issue

Back in May, Ford recalled select Ford F-150, F-250, and F-550 vehicles from the 2017 model year to fix a problem caused by certain aftermarket door handle covers sold by Ford dealers. All told, that recall affected 551 vehicles, 247 of which were registered in the U.S.

What’s in a name? The Dodge Neon and Chevy Trailblazer’s international double life

Today, the Dodge Neon and the Chevy Trailblazer are in the automotive equivalent of the international witness protection program.

2018 Dodge Durango SRT first drive Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

2018 Dodge Durango SRT first drive review: Challenger's attitude

A Dodge Durango might be one of the last vehicles you'd want to drive on an angry lap of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's in-field road course. It's a 3-row crossover SUV, designed for school runs rather than running down the front straight. And yet, I'm doing just that, thundering (the wrong way) over the yard of bricks and doing my best impression of the countless legends that have driven this same track.

Jeep Wrangler will get diesel option for 2019

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles held a meeting with select Jeep dealers this week specifically to discuss the JL-series Wrangler.

300,000th Mercedes-Benz G-Class rolls off the assembly line

Magna-Steyr's Austrian factory behind the Mercedes-Benz G-Class has reached a milestone after producing the 300,000th example of the boxy, brick of an off-road SUV. We say "boxy" and "brick" lovingly because there's no confusing the G-Class for anything else, which is likely one of the reasons why the SUV has been so successful.

Teaser for Volvo XC40 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

Small 2019 Volvo XC40 crossover teased before launch, will offer plug-in hybrid

Volvo has never tackled the small crossover segment in the United States, but it's ready to change that with the new XC40.

Hyundai-Kia electric-car production to soar to 50,000 next year

Korean siblings Hyundai and Kia will aggressively increase production of electric cars next year, according to a report in the Korean press.

Why Robert Bollinger decided an electric utility truck was 'obvious'

One week from today, in a pricey supercar club in Manhattan, journalists, electric-car advocates, and perhaps a few celebrities will gather for the unveiling of a new electric vehicle.