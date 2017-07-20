Global cars, Buick Regal GS, Self-driving cars: What’s New @ The Car Connection

What’s in a name? The Dodge Neon and Chevy Trailblazer’s international double life

Today, the Dodge Neon and the Chevy Trailblazer are in the automotive equivalent of the international witness protection program.

Start-up electric car company Lucid Motors is looking for buyers: is it Faraday Future 2.0?

Start-ups have it rough. They've got to have stellar ideas, carry out loads of market research, design sexy prototypes, and schmooze their little tuchuses off to win money from venture capitalists.

2018 Cadillac XTS Review

The 2018 Cadillac XTS is a pleasant, modern interpretation of traditional big-car values.

2018 Buick Regal GS debut Enlarge Photo

Buick Regal GS does double duty as Holden Commodore VXR, Opel Insignia GSi

Buick on Wednesday unveiled a new Regal GS for North America, but elsewhere the car will be badged a Holden Commodore VXR or Opel Insignia GSi or Vauxhall Insignia GSi.

Watch Porsche build the 2018 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series

If you're a Porsche fan, you have plenty of options when it comes to choosing the 911 that best suits you.

Report: 2020 Ford Bronco to channel Jeep Wrangler, offer turbo V-6 and hybrid

Should new, leaked information prove true, the 2020 Ford Bronco may be a very different animal than what most loyal fans have expected.

Riding in prototype of fully autonomous Nissan Leaf electric car, March 2017 [video: Fully Charged] Enlarge Photo

House approves bill to exempt self-driving cars from safety standards, overrule state laws

The United States House of Representatives has taken the first step towards allowing automakers and technology companies to deploy self-driving cars on public roads.

Tesla Supercharger electric-car charging sites in CA surge (photos)

In January 2016, before the public introduction for pre-orders of the Model 3, Tesla had 585 Supercharger locations around the world.

2018 Nissan Leaf to have e-Pedal: here's what that means

No, the new 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car isn't going to have only a single pedal—despite at least one headline late yesterday claiming that.