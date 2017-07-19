Fiat 500X, Dodge Demon driven, Tesla Model Y: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Fiat 500X Trekking first drive: an underrated, if overpriced, crossover

You can be forgiven for not remembering the Fiat 500X. Underneath its cheeky body, the 500X is basically the same thing as the Jeep Renegade. Both share the same engines and transmissions, and their structure is largely identical.

Start-up electric car company Lucid Motors is looking for buyers: is it Faraday Future 2.0?

Start-ups have it rough. They've got to have stellar ideas, carry out loads of market research, design sexy prototypes, and schmooze their little tuchuses off to win money from venture capitalists.

2013-2016 Honda Accord recalled to fix battery glitch

Honda is recalling nearly 1.15 million Accord vehicles from the 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 model years. A bulletin posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that some of those vehicles could be at risk of catching fire.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon First Drive Enlarge Photo

2018 Dodge Demon first drive review: Hellcat for real sinners

Americans love excess, noise, and bombast, and the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is as excessive, noisy, and bombastic as a car can get. But the ultimate Challenger is also a stunning piece of engineering, capable of nearly effortless straight-line performance unlike any car to ever carry a warranty.

Future of diesel at Porsche to be decided by end of decade

Porsche hasn’t been able to avoid the diesel emissions scandal afflicting the Volkswagen Group, with the diesel version of its popular Cayenne SUV among the vehicles fitted with emissions cheating software.

Rolls-Royce teases new Phantom ahead of July 27 debut

Hot on the heels of yesterday’s leaked shots of the new Phantom, Rolls-Royce has released its own teaser shot along with a few new details.

Teaser for Tesla Model Y electric SUV due in 2019 Enlarge Photo

When will Tesla Model Y crossover to go into production? Poll results

The Tesla Model 3, the first mass-market electric car from the Silicon Valley carmaker, is now nominally in production.

Why all electric-car owners should follow Formula E racing

In North America and Europe, the old saying—"Win on Sunday, sell on Monday"—probably no longer applies.

