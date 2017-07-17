2018 Hyundai Sonata driven, 2018 Mercedes S-Class, 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Hyundai Sonata first drive: Finally looking the part

Beauty is no longer merely skin deep when it comes to the 2018 Hyundai Sonata.

1.3 million Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep vehicles recalled for alternator failure, sudden airbag deployment

This morning, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published two recalls from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Together, the recalls affect more than 1.3 million Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep vehicles worldwide, including over 805,000 vehicles registered in the U.S.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek first drive: memories are made of these

You can remember your first car. I bet you don’t have to think hard.

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Cabrio to debut at 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Mercedes-Benz’s S-Class sedan has been updated for 2018 with some visual tweaks to the exterior and cabin, plus a revised powertrain lineup.

Buick Regal GS leaked

Well, what do we have here? It seems more photos of the redesigned Buick Regal GS have leaked.

Hamilton slashes Vettel’s championship lead with 5th British Grand Prix win

There’s now just one point separating the top two drivers in the 2017 Formula One World Championship thanks to a strong performance by Mercedes AMG’s Lewis Hamilton on Sunday at the British Grand Prix.

2018 Honda Accord Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

2018 Honda Accord Hybrid: more trunk space, higher fuel economy promised

Over three sporadic model years, the hybrid version of the Honda Accord mid-size sedan has led a peripatetic life.

2018 Chevy Equinox Diesel pricing to start just above $31,000

Every now and then, resourceful journalists dredge up automotive news before it emerges in a sanitized press release from the maker in question.

Renault Zoe still dominates Europe electric-car sales; longer range boosts sales

Ask a North American driver to name companies that make electric cars, and you'll probably hear Tesla, maybe Nissan, and perhaps Chevy or BMW or Toyota.