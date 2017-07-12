Ford recalls 2017 Ford Edge, Fusion, and Lincoln MKZ

Ford has issued a recall for nearly 6,000 Ford Edge, Ford Fusion, and Lincoln MKZ vehicles from the 2017 model year. The majority of those vehicles are registered in the U.S.

The recall is limited to vehicles with 2.0-liter gasoline engines and 6F35 transmissions. Ford says that the studs on the torque converters in those vehicles might not have been properly welded, and as a result, they may detach.

Should that happen, the torque converter would separate from the engine flexplate. Depending on the severity of the separation, the vehicle may lose motive power without warning, and that could dramatically increase the risk of a crash.

Thankfully, Ford says that it has received no reports of accidents or injuries linked to the problem as of yet. Furthermore, Ford notes that other important features like power steering, power brakes, and vehicle restraint systems will remain fully functional should separation occur. Drivers will also be able to put their vehicles in park.

The recall affects a total of 5,914 vehicles roaming the roads of North America. Of that number, 5,183 are registered in the U.S., 32 are found in U.S. federalized territories, 687 are in Canada, and 12 are in Mexico.

The models affected include:

2017 Ford Edge vehicles built at Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant from April 25, 2017 to June 20, 2017

2017 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Ford's Hermosillo Assembly Plant from May 4, 2017 to June 15, 2017

2017 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Ford's Hermosillo Assembly Plant from May 4, 2017 to June 19, 2017

Ford will mail recall notices to owners of those vehicles, asking them to schedule service with their local Ford or Lincoln dealerships. Dealers will inspect and replace the vehicles' torque converters at no charge.

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to contact Ford customer service at 800-392-3673 and ask about recall #17S16.