Kia Optima review, Faraday Future troubles, Aston Martin Valkyrie: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Kia Optima Review

The 2018 Kia Optima represents what we like best in mid-size sedans: good features, handsome styling, admirable safety, and compelling value. Yeah, we don’t know what’s not to like either. This year, Kia added a sportier trim level to the Optima and made standard some common-sense safety features that boost its already impressive official scores.

Waymo's next trick for self-driving cars? Identifying emergency vehicles

Waymo may be winning the race to build fully autonomous cars (at least by some estimates), but it still has a long way to go before those vehicles can roll themselves into showrooms. Among the more challenging tricks that self-driving cars have to master next is recognizing emergency vehicles and responding appropriately.

Following asset freeze, Faraday Future postpones Nevada plant indefinitely

Last week, we wrote (again) about Faraday Future and its ongoing cash struggles. As if things weren't bad enough for the Chinese start-up, the situation has been worsened by the Chinese government, which recently froze $2.5 billion in assets held by founder Jia Yueting, his wife, and subsidiaries of Yueting's LeEco corporation.

Aston Martin Valkyrie in near-production form Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority Production Aston Martin Valkyrie will be even wilder than concept

Jaws all over the world dropped last summer with the reveal of a concept showcasing an early design for Aston Martin’s new Valkyrie hypercar being developed in partnership with the Red Bull Racing Formula One team.

Volkswagen Touareg dropped in US

The 2017 model year will be the last for the Volkswagen Touareg in the United States. The mid-size SUV is in its second generation and while a redesigned model is just around the corner, we won’t see it here.

Here's your chance to buy the machinery that built the Chevy SS

Machinery used to build some legendary muscle cars, including the Chevrolet SS, is up for sale. The machinery is located in the vehicle plant of General Motors’ Australian division, Holden, which is set to close its doors for good in October.

Tesla Gigafactory battery plant in Nevada Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports VW says it needs '40 gigafactories' for electric-car batteries by 2025

VW Group remains one of the world's three largest carmakers, along with Toyota and General Motors, but the German automaker foresees challenges ahead.

Combustion engines: high emissions from short commutes a huge challenge

Drivers in the U.S. have longer commutes than those in Europe and Asia, on average. In the U.K., short commutes in vehicles with combustion engines—whether gasoline or diesel—pose particularly tough emission problems.

Trump claims to 'unleash American energy' in speech full of inaccurate claims

Shortly after announcing his intention to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord, President Donald Trump declared the final week in June to be "Energy Week." In a later speech, Trump called for an energy revolution in the U.S. and vowed to "unleash American energy" to help the country reach its full potential.