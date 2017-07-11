Takata airbag deaths, VW Dieselgate update, next-gen Audi A8: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Honda confirms 11th Takata airbag-related death, renews warning to owners of older models

Honda has just issued a statement about another fatality related to a Takata airbag inflator. This is the eleventh confirmed death in a Honda vehicle that's been linked to the fatally flawed devices.

Waymo drops 3 out of 4 patent claims against Uber

If you read that headline and thought that Uber might be off the hook for making use of information stolen from Waymo/Google, think again. It's true that the autonomous car start-up has dropped 75 percent of its patent claims in the increasingly messy court battle.

Uh-oh: Volkswagen bosses learned about Dieselgate weeks before investors

In the U.S., much of the drama surrounding the Volkswagen Dieselgate scandal has begun dying down. In Germany, however, the probe into Volkswagen's misdeeds is going full tilt, and reports indicate that investigators are now focused on a damning bit of evidence involving the company's top brass.

2019 Audi A8 L Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority 2019 Audi A8 preview

The Audi A8 is now one of the oldest among its peers but a redesigned version of the flagship sedan was unveiled on Tuesday at a special event in Barcelona, Spain. This new, fourth-generation A8 is due on sale in 2018, as a 2019 model.

To buy back the old toy, that is the question

May 31, 2016 will be a day I relive in my head forever. It's the day a part of me died inside as I listed my 1991 BMW E34 M5 for sale on Bring A Trailer (BaT).

Lucid Air hits an unrestricted 235.44 mph during testing

A prototype for Lucid’s Air electric sedan hit a top speed of 235.44 mph during a recent high-speed test on the banked oval at Ohio’s Transportation Research Center. The achievement follows a test run up to a governed 217 mph which the Air prototype conducted in April.

2013 Tesla Model S, in July 2017 [photo: David Noland] Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports Life with Tesla Model S: the challenges of selling her at last

It was time to let her go. She is my 2013 Tesla Model S, serial number 003662, in dark green, now with 76,000 memorable miles. The best car I’ve ever owned, by far.

Bolt EV electric car sales after 6 months: how do they compare?

Last month, 1,642 Chevrolet Bolt EV 238-mile battery-electric hatchbacks found buyers, enough to take the Bolt's six-month aggregate to 7,592 deliveries all told.

Can we have fully carbon-free electricity by 2100? Predictions vary

The future of energy production remains in considerable debate, but some new research provides a more optimistic view for a lower-carbon future. Sources for new and replacement energy production remain uncertain, especially the degree to which renewable sources can replace those based on fossil fuels.