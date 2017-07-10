The electric car revolution, Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Tesla Model 3: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Report: The electric car revolution will happen faster than expected

Much of today's auto world is obsessed with a very important question: when will electric cars really take off?

France will say au revoir to gas and diesel vehicles by 2040

Last summer, Paris banned older cars from its city center in an effort to reduce pollution. Now, France has gone several steps further, announcing plans to ban the sale of gas and diesel vehicles in the country by the year 2040.

ZF's Vision Zero concept shows how self-driving cars will be safer for everyone

Computers aren't universally smarter than we are, but they're getting close. They lack emotion—Siri is not actually your friend—but they may be able to save more lives. The computers that will power self-driving cars of the future will be able to calculate better decisions that could protect drivers, pedestrians, and even passengers in other cars.

Is the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS still a "widowmaker"?

It’s so skilled at cutting fat, another name Porsche could have considered for its most powerful road-going 911 was “breaking knife.”

First production Tesla Model 3 revealed, deliveries to start July 28

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal the first production example of the Model 3.

2018 Jaguar XEL spy shots

Jaguar’s lineup is about to get its second long-wheelbase sedan in the form of the XEL, a prototype for which has just been spotted.

2017 Tesla Model 3 in pilot production: Musk tweets photos of first car (updated with video)

The 2017 Tesla Model 3 has apparently entered pilot production, following a pair of photos tweeted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Streetlights that charge electric cars arrive in California city

As the market for electric vehicles continues to grow, electric-car infrastructure will need to keep up with the growing population of them.

Hey, media, get it straight: "electrified" is NOT "electric," and the difference matters

OK, reporters of the world, it's time for a little chat.