Self-driving cars, 2018 Ford Mustang, New electric car incentives: What’s New @ The Car Connection

ZF's Vision Zero concept shows how self-driving cars will be safer for everyone

Computers aren't universally smarter than we are, but they're getting close. They lack emotion—Siri is not actually your friend—but they may be able to save more lives. The computers that will power self-driving cars of the future will be able to calculate better decisions that could protect drivers, pedestrians, and even passengers in other cars.

Rumor: Chinese automaker Geely to buy US flying car start-up Terrafugia

It's been a minute since we've heard from the flying car company known as Terrafugia. What have the staff been doing the past couple of years? Apparently, negotiating a buyout with major Chinese automaker Geely.

Faraday's future in doubt as Chinese court freezes founder's assets

With every passing day, Faraday Future's name seems increasingly ironic.

2018 Ford Mustang order guide leaked

2018 Ford Mustang order guide leaked, reveals new option packages

Ford has been tight-lipped on the specific changes coming to the 2018 Mustang, but as is often the case, the internet has spoiled a few of Ford's surprises.

Top 11 ways up Lord March's driveway at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

More than 250 cars, trucks, and motorcycles made the 1.16-mile blast, past the Goodwood House, into Molecomb Corner, and continuing into history. By the books, Nick Heidfeld driving a McLaren MP4/13 is the quickest way, but we have a 11 other ideas for making the march up to Lord March's estate...

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class drives itself off the production line

Self-driving technology is only just starting to really blossom, though not one vehicle can truly claim to be fully autonomous just yet.

2017 Nissan Leaf

Oregon passes electric-car purchase rebates up to $2,500; new EV fees delayed to 2020

It's taken a while, but Oregon will now have a state electric-car purchase incentive that largely matches those in its neighbor to the south, California.

Plug-in electric car sales in Canada, June 2017: Prime time

Toyota made a strong return to the Canadian plug-in electric vehicle market in June, selling 144 Prius Prime plug-in hybrids.

Missing piece in global vehicle emission puzzle: heavy trucks

A global push to reduce vehicle emissions and create cleaner air for future generations has been underway for half a century now.